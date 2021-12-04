A Warm Weekend Ahead Before Seasonable Weather Returns Monday

Temperatures dip to the to the low 60′s Saturday morning. Patchy fog will be seen in some areas around sunrise, with partly cloudy skies midday and afternoon. Highs hit the upper 70′s during the afternoon, with the same conditions taking place on Sunday.

A cold front arrives Monday around sunrise, with showers going through the morning. However, we dry out for the afternoon with highs only in the low 60′s under sunny skies. Another wave of rain will move in on Tuesday, but will primarily affect areas around I-45. We’re dry after that with highs getting back into the 70′s going towards next weekend.

