WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor (11-2) will play in the Sugar Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

Baylor received an automatic bid to the bowl game after winning the Big 12 Championship.

Baylor lost the Sugar Bowl 26-14 to Georgia two seasons ago.

Note: This article will be updated with Baylor’s opponent when it is announced.

