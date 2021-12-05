Advertisement

Cold Front Arrives Monday Morning But We Don’t Stay Cool For Long

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’ll stay warm and cloudy this evening as a cold front is on the approach. Temperatures will only cool to the low 70′ after sunset, not getting much cooler after that until our cold front moves in around 5-6am Monday morning. Some spotty rain will be possible starting around 10pm, but most of the rain arrives with the front. Everything clears out by noon on Monday, with temperatures only in the upper 50′s during the afternoon. Plus, we’ll have breezy north winds during the afternoon, so it’ll feel a little chilly outside.

We start warming up after that, with highs in the mid 60′s on Tuesday before jumping into the low 80′s by Thursday! Another cold front moves in on Saturday, with highs dropping back into the 60′s next weekend. We stay in the 60′s afterwards as well going into the following week.

