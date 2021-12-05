Advertisement

Fishing tournament collects truck loads of toys for Toys for Tots drive

Fish On Texas tournament on Lake Waco
Fish On Texas tournament on Lake Waco(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a hundred fishermen and women descended on Lake Waco Saturday for the Fish On Texas tournament benefiting Toys for Tots.

This is the 5th year for the tournament. Organizers required participants to bring a new, unopened toy as part of their registration for the tournament. Several participants brought multiple toys and some people simply brought by toys to donate.

The group ultimately collected more than 3 truck beds full of toys to donate to the Toys for Tots drive.

TOYS FOR TOTS is a US Marine Corps project which News 10 has been actively involved with since 1991.

KWTX Meteorologist, Rusty Garrett, has served as chairman of the annual drive from the beginning and passionately strives to encourage donations each Christmas season. His goal is to make sure every deserving family has gifts for their children.

Since the late 1940s, this amazing Marine Corps program has assisted families nationwide who are struggling financially.

The Salvation Army partners with the Marines and News 10 in offering registration in Central Texas in the weeks during the pre-holiday period. They are also instrumental in helping to collect and distribute toys.

KWTX will be at the following locations on the following dates to accept toy donations on Friday, December 10th:

  • Rusty Garrett at KWTX Studios, 6700 American Plaza in Waco, from 4p-8p
  • KWTX Meteorologist at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen from 5p-7p
  • KWTX Meteorologist at 3401 S. 31st Street in Temple from 5p-7p

Residents from Waco and nearby communities can also drop off toys anytime during business hours Monday thru Friday at the KWTX Studios up until December 10th.

We are located at 6700 American Plaza in Waco.

Thank you, Central Texas, for your continued support for this worthwhile project!

