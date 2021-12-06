Advertisement

Belton: Local parade honors first responders for the holidays

The Horse Owner’s Society of Central Texas hosted the 2nd annual Bell County First Responders...
The Horse Owner’s Society of Central Texas hosted the 2nd annual Bell County First Responders Gratitude Parade in downtown Belton Sunday afternoon.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Horse Owner’s Society of Central Texas hosted the 2nd annual Bell County First Responders Gratitude Parade in downtown Belton Sunday afternoon.

There, they rode through the downtown area, dropping wreaths at the fire department, sheriff’s office, and city hall to honor military, first responders, law enforcement and healthcare workers.

Organizers say while there was low turnout this year, nothing was stopping them from recognizing those who serve us.

“Last year, we were so moved by all the people who were throwing their lives in harm’s way to protect us, whether it was healthcare setting, the police, and others,” said Marcia Cross.

“I was reading about people in New York who raised their windows and clapped for them and I thought... how could we do something for our community?”

“They don’t get a break ever,” said Stacey Hull.

“We get to go home on the weekends, a lot of them don’t. A lot of them don’t get a day off... they’ll work 10-20 days without getting a break. It’s just not fair.”

Cross and Hull say they look forward to seeing the parade grow in the years to come.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor to play Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day
Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State

Latest News

FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
While the holiday season is a wonderful time to be with family, it can also be extremely...
Killeen: Holiday Remembrance honors loved ones lost in 2021
Joe Jackson and his late wife, Dorinda, were featured in a story on KBTX in 2019 after the...
Calvert’s retired, honorary fire chief passes away
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Central Texas voters in Harker Heights...
Beto O’Rourke visits Central Texas on governor campaign trail