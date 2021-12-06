Belton: Local parade honors first responders for the holidays

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Horse Owner’s Society of Central Texas hosted the 2nd annual Bell County First Responders Gratitude Parade in downtown Belton Sunday afternoon.

There, they rode through the downtown area, dropping wreaths at the fire department, sheriff’s office, and city hall to honor military, first responders, law enforcement and healthcare workers.

Organizers say while there was low turnout this year, nothing was stopping them from recognizing those who serve us.

“Last year, we were so moved by all the people who were throwing their lives in harm’s way to protect us, whether it was healthcare setting, the police, and others,” said Marcia Cross.

“I was reading about people in New York who raised their windows and clapped for them and I thought... how could we do something for our community?”

“They don’t get a break ever,” said Stacey Hull.

“We get to go home on the weekends, a lot of them don’t. A lot of them don’t get a day off... they’ll work 10-20 days without getting a break. It’s just not fair.”

Cross and Hull say they look forward to seeing the parade grow in the years to come.

