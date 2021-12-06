Advertisement

Calvert’s retired, honorary fire chief passes away

Joe Jackson, the retired honorary fire chief in Calvert who served the community for many decades, has passed away, according to the fire department and his daughter.
Joe Jackson and his late wife, Dorinda, were featured in a story on KBTX in 2019 after the couple learned Dorinda was diagnosed with cancer. Mr. Jackson passed away Sunday morning, according to his family.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
“He was, and always will be, a staple within our department and community serving in the volunteer fire service for over 50 years. He will be greatly missed. God speed 155, we’ve got it from here,” the fire department posted on its Facebook account.

“He is resting peacefully and has been reunited with my mom,” said daughter Renda Jo Bermudez on Facebook. “I will post more details at a later time. Thank you to all who have called, texted, and come by to visit today.”

In 2018, Mr. Jackson was presented with the department’s Firefighter of the Year award.

Joe’s wife, Dorinda, passed away last July not long after being diagnosed with cancer. The couple was featured in this report on KBTX the promoted a pancake fundraiser for the couple. Dorinda served as a longtime auxiliary member of the fire department.

