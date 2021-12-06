Chilly overnight but heat build through the week

New work-week, new cold front. Now that we sit behind the front, our winds will gradually calm down as we head into the overnight hours. Since we had the clouds clear throughout the day, temperatures will get quite chilly tonight and into early Tuesday morning. We do see clouds build back in overnight and that will keep us above the freezing mark tonight, with temperatures in the 30s and a few low 40s. Some isolated rural and low lying areas may get close, but a wide-spread freeze is not expected. If cooler temperatures are your thing, enjoy it now! We do have quite the warm-up throughout the week.

We see temperatures warming-up as early as tomorrow! It won’t be as cool for Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Our warm-up doesn’t stop there... come Wednesday, we jump above normal for this time of year, with highs into the 70s... then highs in the 80s for Thursday and Friday! The record high for Thursday is 82 & Friday the record holds at 80. With the heat wave moving our way, we may get close or even top those numbers for last two days of the work week.

Don’t fret - cold air lovers! We do have another cold front on Saturday brings temperatures back down. Over the weekend, highs will be in the upper 50s/low 60s and Saturday night into Sunday morning temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, slightly above freezing, again.

