Christmas stroll brings business to small Salado shops

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) -The 61st annual Christmas Stroll is underway in Salado and giving a much needed boost to the small businesses in town.

The stroll runs through Salado’s Main Street and will be open for its second weekend from Dec. 10- 12.

Businesses on Main Street adorn their shops in Christmas decoration and music all to attract customers and make the holiday shopping process an enjoyable experience.

Kaye Coachman owns 21 on Main in Salado’s downtown. She says the first weekend of the stroll has been very profitable so far.

“This was the first weekend of stroll and we have been even busier than we anticipated. I feel like this is the busiest stroll I’ve seen in the 9 years I’ve owned this shop,” Coachman said.

Organizers of the stroll are urging shoppers to consider purchasing their Christmas gifts from small businesses as supply chain issues and shortages caused by the pandemic makes access to certain items at big box stores limited.

In addition to the shopping at the Salado Christmas stroll, there are carolers singing and hot drinks and food being sold on the streets.

