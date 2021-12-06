Job fair to highlight opportunities in Bell County on Tuesday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas unemployment rate is continuing to fall, but if you’re looking for a job, a career fair in Bell County is highlighting some options.

Central Texans looking for new opportunities can head to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Tuesday afternoon for the Discover Your Future Career Fair. There will be dozens of employers there, and even a chance for on the spot interviews.

KWTX is working with the Texas Veterans Commission Employment Services on this event. Robert Hetzel, district supervisor for TVC, said while the job fair is open to the public, it’s also a great opportunity for people transitioning out of the military, or veterans looking for a new job.

Hetzel said it’s important for soldiers and veterans to show how their skills can be applied to other fields, and talking with someone face-to-face can be an advantage.

“If you apply online, you’re not interacting really with anybody,” Hetzel said. “But if you come to a job fair you have an opportunity to meet somebody, to maybe meet that hiring manager, give a resume to that hiring manager.”

MooreCo Inc. is one of the companies who will be at the event, and it said job fairs like this benefit the entire area.

“I look at it as a win for not only MooreCo, but for all of the employers that are participating,” said Clint Weaver, director of human resources for MoorCo. “Because you’re able to get your company in front of prospective employees. You don’t get that just by sitting at home and post the position online. So I think that’s the big win for Bell County.”

Pearl Agyekom, HR generalist for MooreCo, said right now, they are competing with other companies in the area for the same people. Agykeom said in the past, they’ve used job fairs to find people for hard-to-fill positions, and they hope to do that again with this event.

She added job fairs are a great way for people to learn about new opportunities.

“It lets candidates know that there’re actually jobs out there because I always hear ‘oh, there’s no job openings in Bell County’,” Agyekom said. “But then when you go to a job fair, you see all these companies hiring, and everybody has two or three open positions. So they actually let the community know they’re actually openings and people can actually find jobs in the area.”

The job fair is at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 3 until 7 p.m. People interested in attending should come prepared with plenty of resumes. You can find a full list of companies participating here.

