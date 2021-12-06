Advertisement

Killeen: Holiday Remembrance honors loved ones lost in 2021

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - While the holiday season is a wonderful time to be with family, it can also be extremely difficult for those who recently lost a loved one.

That’s why Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen gave a touching tribute to those families Sunday evening with a holiday remembrance.

Guests like Theresa Barnett lost her parents and husband to COVID in a matter of days.

“I do know that the holidays are gonna be hard,” she said.

“Thanksgiving was not fun. So, I’m really dreading Christmas, but I’m gonna be with my son and my grandkids and my daughter-in-law so I’ll get through it.”

The event was complete with sharing prayer, music and stories of those who left us.

“My dad was always easy going and fun to be around,” Barnett said.

“My parents actually lived with us the last two years. My husband and I had 38 good years and I didn’t realize how much I really depended on him because a million times I’ve wanted to ask him something.”

Organizers like Madison Hammack say after losing her mother to cancer when she was 14, she knows what it’s like in that first Christmas without them, and wanted to give back.

“My first Christmas without my mom was quiet,” she said.

“My dad told me that time heals all wounds, and it really does. You never fully get over it, you always keep it in your heart; but eventually, the days get easier.”

Healing wounds with memories and love, something that both Barnett and Hammack couldn’t be more grateful for.

“It’s awesome that they’re doing this for us,” Barnett said.

“I’m looking forward to just say a final goodbye.”

“No one wants to spend Christmas by themselves,” Hammack said.

“It’s their first Christmas without their spouse, brother, sister and anything we can do to take the pain off, we’re gonna try. That’s who we are as people. They’re our family at the end of the day.”

