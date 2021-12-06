Advertisement

At least 17 COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans

By Ken Daley, Josh Roberson, FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - At least 17 COVID-19 cases have been identified among the passengers and crew members on a Norwegian Cruise Lines cruise ship that disembarked in New Orleans Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported.

This includes 1 probable case of Omicron which has been identified among the crew. The crew member is not a Louisiana resident and did not leave the ship, WVUE reported.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico during its voyage.

Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday, after the cruise ship returned...
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday, after the cruise ship returned to port in New Orleans with at least 17 positive cases of COVID-19 aboard, hours before another scheduled voyage leaving Sunday afternoon.(WVUE-Fox 8)

Passengers said they were required to show proof of vaccination before boarding in New Orleans and were tested for COVID-19 exposure on Saturday before disembarking Sunday. The cruise line also gave passengers take-home rapid tests as they left the ship.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said those who tested positive for the disease represented “a handful” of the more than 3,200 people aboard, and that each affected person was “asymptomatic.”

“We are testing all individuals on Norwegian Breakaway prior to disembarkation, as well as providing post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Any guests who have tested positive for COVID-19 will travel by personal vehicle to their personal residence or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the company, according to CDC guidelines.”

But the effectiveness of such measures - particularly how the cruise line or health officials would enforce instructions for ill passengers to travel directly home, rather than walk around in New Orleans - was an open question.

Some disembarking passengers told WVUE they were notified about the positive cases on the ship, while others said they had no idea about the outbreak on board the ocean liner until being asked about it by a reporter.

“Yeah, we didn’t hear of this until we kind of heard you talking a second ago,” said Don Canole, a Breakaway passenger from North Carolina. “It would have been nice to have known. We would have taken maybe a few more precautions.”

The Norwegian Breakaway was scheduled to depart again Sunday after 4 p.m. for another seven-day voyage, returning to New Orleans on Dec. 12.

“At this time, there have been no changes to scheduled future sailings on Norwegian Breakaway,” the spokesperson said. “We will provide additional updates to impacted guests as appropriate.”

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor to play Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Central Texas voters in Harker Heights...
Campaigning in Central Texas, O’Rourke says he would work to overturn new open carry law
Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State

Latest News

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir
The Texas unemployment rate is continuing to fall, but if you’re looking for a job, a career...
Job fair to highlight opportunities in Bell County on Tuesday
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. The Biden...
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics