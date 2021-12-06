Advertisement

Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas

Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities from multiple agencies in Limestone and Freestone counties say teamwork led to the arrests of two people involved in a police chase and manhunt.

Colbin John Wright, 29, of Livingston, is in the Limestone County Jail on at least four charges.

According to Sheriff Murray Agnew, Wright was wanted out a warrant our of Liberty county for evading, and warrants out of Polk County for two counts of evading arrest with previous conviction, and theft.

His bond is listed at $75,000.

Authorities say Wright and a woman he was with are suspects in a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Agnew, before noon Friday his office was notified of a pursuit with a stolen vehicle from Teague.

He says the vehicle went through Mexia before returning to Freestone County where it was located in a wooded area.

Along with Mexia and Teague police departments, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Freestone County Constables, and Texas Game Wardens established a perimeter near the county line and searched the area.

They found a woman who was taken to the Freestone County Jail.

A few hours later, they found Wright close to the intersection of LCR 256 and 254.

“It was because of the team work within all the agencies involved that we were able to make arrests in this case and recover the stolen vehicle,” said Agnew.

