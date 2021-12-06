Advertisement

School cook who wrote ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on menu fired

"Let's Go Brandon" has become a rallying cry for President Joe Biden’s critics.
"Let's Go Brandon" has become a rallying cry for President Joe Biden’s critics.(Ivan Radic | Flickr)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDEN, Vt. (AP) — The head cook at a Vermont school has been fired for writing “Let’s Go Brandon” — a euphemism for a vulgarity targeting President Joe Biden — on a menu calendar and leaving work early.

The Walden School termination letter for Alex McGregor said he wrote the phrase “on school property in a location where it would easily be seen by students and staff,” the Caledonian Record reported. He also did not work his entire shift on Nov. 9, 11 and 17 without a valid reason, the letter stated.

McGregor told the newspaper that he doesn’t believe that he should have been fired and that the menu calendar was in his office, in view of very few people. He also said the phrase doesn’t necessarily translate into “F— Joe Biden.”

The phrase has become a rallying cry for Biden’s critics, and “Let’s go, Brandon” is now conservative code for the original vulgar chant of “F— Joe Biden” from the crowd at a Oct. 2 NASCAR race in Alabama. Vermont’s newly elected GOP chair held a rally in the town of Brandon earlier this month.

Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker said McGregor’s menu board was visible to members of the public, including elementary students.

“People saw it and went to the principal, and he went and took photographs of it,” Tucker said.

“This is not about having political opinions or making political statements … this is about taking advantage of a profane euphemism in an elementary school,” the superintendent said. “His free speech right does not allow him to do that; our school attorney was very clear this goes beyond acceptable expression.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor to play Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Central Texas voters in Harker Heights...
Campaigning in Central Texas, O’Rourke says he would work to overturn new open carry law
Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Michigan school shooting could've been prevented, prosecutor says
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Smollett trial to resume with defense possibly calling him
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that the city will implement a vaccine...
NYC mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employees