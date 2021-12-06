Sharp change in weather today, but record heat lurks late this week

The first weekend of December turned out to be both warm and very humid thanks to mostly cloudy skies and humidity that’s been stuck in place for the past few days. The warm and humid air remains in place today but that’ll only be until an early morning cold front swings through and ushers in a day or two of legitimate December weather. We’re expecting scattered showers and storms to fill in along the front as it arrives from the north. The rain chances are highest near and mostly east of I-35. While rain chances are decently high, near 50%, the rain should be over fairly quick since the front is booking it. The front should be clear through most of the area by 7 AM west of I-35 but there still will be spots from about Temple, Mexia, and Marlin eastward that will still be in advance of the front. Sunrise temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the upper 60s. The front completely clears the area by 9 AM and sunshine will gradually return. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s and then will slowly claw back into the mid 50s late in the day. Very strong north winds are expected through early afternoon behind the front. We’re expected sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH to gust as high as 45 MPH. Winds should subside some after around 1 PM, but gusts may still climb as high as around 35 MPH.

Today’s gusty winds should come down overnight tonight. The mostly clear skies and the relaxing winds should allow morning temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s. In more rural locations west of I-35, overnight lows could come close to freezing. We’re expecting south winds to return Tuesday with mostly clear skies. The sunshine should boost temperatures back into the low-to-mid 60s. We’re expected to be right back into the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday as the quick-shot of cooler air departs. Higher temperatures coming off the mountains of Mexico arrive Thursday and Friday ahead of another cold front Saturday morning. Record high temperatures are possible both Thursday and Friday despite partly cloudy skies overhead. Highs Thursday are forecast to be right at the record of 82° but Friday’s record of 80° should be eclipsed by the forecast high of 84°. A dry line, the separator of warm and humid air and hot and dry air, should be approaching I-35 Friday afternoon too. What does this mean for you? Thankfully, the atmosphere will NOT be supportive of storms like we see with a dry line in the Spring, but the hot and dry air behind the front could send highs into the upper 80s behind it. If that happens, that’s most likely west of I-35.

Another decently strong cold front should swing through early Saturday. Saturday’s rain chances are capped at 30% in the morning but highs behind the front should only reach the upper 50s. We’ll likely stay in the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday before south winds push us above normal again for most of next week. In fact through the 19th, there’s a very high chance of above normal temperatures across the entire state.

