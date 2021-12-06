Advertisement

Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river

Woman had been reported missing earlier Sunday
FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified Christi Warwick Coufal, 55, of Cameron, as the woman whose body was found in a Central Texas river.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies received a report of a “lifeless person” in the river about 15 miles away.

The sheriff’s office released the woman’s name late Sunday after her family had been notified.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor to play Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day
Bryan police are investigating a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and SUV.
Caldwell ISD coach victim in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State

Latest News

The Horse Owner’s Society of Central Texas hosted the 2nd annual Bell County First Responders...
Belton: Local parade honors first responders for the holidays
While the holiday season is a wonderful time to be with family, it can also be extremely...
Killeen: Holiday Remembrance honors loved ones lost in 2021
Joe Jackson and his late wife, Dorinda, were featured in a story on KBTX in 2019 after the...
Calvert’s retired, honorary fire chief passes away
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Central Texas voters in Harker Heights...
Beto O’Rourke visits Central Texas on governor campaign trail