Baylor Football’s Aranda Named Coach of the Year Finalist

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

A record 13 finalists were named candidates for the 2021 award. The FWAA has given out the honor each year since 1957, recognizing the top coach in college football.

The award was renamed in 1997 to honor the legacy of legendary Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson.

Aranda is fresh off winning the 2021 Big 12 Championship, leading the Bears to an 11-2 season and a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in his second year in Waco. Despite being picked to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason media poll, Aranda tied for the nation’s second-best turnaround with nine more wins following last season’s 2-7 mark.

The Bears currently sit sixth in the AP poll and were ranked seventh in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

2021 EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD FINALISTS

Blake Anderson, Utah State

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

Jim Harbaugh, MichiganBilly Napier, Louisiana

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

Nick Saban, AlabamaKalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

