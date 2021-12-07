Advertisement

Baylor Football’s Aranda Named Coach of the Year Finalist

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda has been named a finalist for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

A record 13 finalists were named candidates for the 2021 award. The FWAA has given out the honor each year since 1957, recognizing the top coach in college football.

The award was renamed in 1997 to honor the legacy of legendary Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson.

Aranda is fresh off winning the 2021 Big 12 Championship, leading the Bears to an 11-2 season and a berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in his second year in Waco. Despite being picked to finish eighth in the conference in the preseason media poll, Aranda tied for the nation’s second-best turnaround with nine more wins following last season’s 2-7 mark.

The Bears currently sit sixth in the AP poll and were ranked seventh in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

2021 EDDIE ROBINSON AWARD FINALISTS

Blake Anderson, Utah State

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

Jim Harbaugh, MichiganBilly Napier, Louisiana

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

Nick Saban, AlabamaKalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project
FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
KWTX Sports Reporter Chris Williams had the best view in the house when Baylor's defense capped...
AP Photographer captures KWTX reporter’s jaw-dropping reaction to Baylor’s goal line stand

Latest News

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas...
Baylor to play Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins the Big 12 Championship
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) celebrates a touchdown catch with wide receiver Drew...
Baylor wins Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State
The Live Oak Falcons hoist the 2021 State Championship Trophy
Live Oak completes perfect season, wins TAPPS State Title