Baylor University says it will no longer require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Decision made after judge blocked Biden’s mandate for federal contractors
Baylor University
Baylor University((Source: KWTX))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Baylor University on Tuesday announced it will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine after a federal judge blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide.

“Earlier today, Baylor University learned that a U.S. federal judge in Georgia issued a nationwide injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which had included the University,” the college said in a news release.

“In light of this ruling, Baylor University is no longer legally compelled to require that its employees be vaccinated and will not be requiring its employees to be vaccinated at this time.”

The university said guidance issued to its campus staff on November 22 no longer applies.

“Please note that just as there continues to be uncertainty with COVID-19, the legal environment regarding the pandemic remains fluid as well. The University continues to monitor both closely and will provide updates to the campus as necessary,” Baylor said.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Biden’s administration from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

“The Court acknowledges the tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought throughout the nation and the globe,” wrote the judge, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

“However, even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.”

A White House spokeswoman said the Justice Department would continue to defend the mandate.

