Bike shortage impacts local Toys for Tots collection

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tuesday morning the Heart of Texas Builders Association dropped off 87 bikes to Toys for Tots, and say it was a struggle to get the bikes this year.

“We’re known for buying the bikes and we wanted to keep that going. We’ve been doing this for a little over 26 years, but normally we donate over 100 bikes,” Jim Patterson, President of the Heart of Texas Builders Association said.

“This year has been a lot different than years past we had to plan ahead just to make sure there were bicycles we could buy.”

Patterson says fewer bikes seemed to be available on the market, and what they could get was more expensive than years past.

“Its because of the availability of them and then our dollar isn’t going as far as it used to,” Patterson explained.

Sergeant Peter Newcomer says they haven’t had many bikes donated to the toy drive this year.

He says they expect to get more as the month goes on, “I know area businesses compete with each other to see who can donate the most bikes so I think that will help,” Sgt. Newcomer said.

Patterson says for as hard as it was for them to get the bikes for the donation, he knew the need was that much greater for the community, making the bikes they were able to donate that much more impactful.

“I think its a central memory to every little boy or girl learning to ride a bike so being able to get a bike when you might not have otherwise had that opportunity could be absolutely impactful,” Sgt. Newcomer said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.