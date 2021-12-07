Killeen business creates community for adults with special needs

KILLEEN, TEXAS (KWTX) — The Heart of Gold Adult Daycare Center in Killeen aims to help families who have a loved one with disabilities navigate difficult times.

The daycare center’s mission is to be a place that allows those with disabilities to feel included. It also provides options with different programs they can be a part of.

“I love to give back and just to know that they have somewhere to go, safe and secure - that is amazing to me, “ said Donnetta Bills, owner of the Heart of Gold Adult Daycare Center.

Paulette Jordan’s 25-year-old son Steven has autism and says having something that gives him a sense of belonging and something to plan for is excellent.

“He knows for these many hours (he’s) going to be with Miss Donn, ‘I’m going to get to do my art. I’m going to take my lunch. I’m going to visit with whoever is there with her,’” Jordan said about her son’s expectations.

With families wanting to keep their adult children with special needs at home, finding great programs and activities is excellent.

"To find problems like this, it just means the world to the families once they graduate from high school, you have to find the resources in the community for them,” said Jordan.

