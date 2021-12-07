Advertisement

One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas

A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead after a house fire and subsequent explosion at a home in Oglesby which was heard for miles Monday night.

The victim, only being described as a man in his 50s, was found dead inside the home by the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department. No one else was home at the time, officials said.

The fire was first reported by a passerby shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 103 FM 1996.

The woman who made the emergency call stopped and pounded on the front door to see if she could help, but was unable to get inside the home.

The Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.

While searching the home, volunteer firefighters discovered the body of the man.

An investigator with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said a loud explosion originated in the back of the home.

The cause of that explosion is still under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators said there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project
FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
KWTX Sports Reporter Chris Williams had the best view in the house when Baylor's defense capped...
AP Photographer captures KWTX reporter’s jaw-dropping reaction to Baylor’s goal line stand

Latest News

Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
Bike shortage impacts Toys for Tots
Bike shortage impacts local Toys for Tots collection
Baylor University
Baylor University says it will no longer require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
TEA Commissioner Morath visits Waco ISD
TEA Commissioner of Education visits Central Texas school with the goal of combatting ‘COVID slide’
File Photo
Waco Police investigating after child riding bike struck by car