One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas

OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead after a house fire and subsequent explosion at a home in Oglesby which was heard for miles Monday night.

The victim, only being described as a man in his 50s, was found dead inside the home by the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department. No one else was home at the time, officials said.

The fire was first reported by a passerby shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 103 FM 1996.

The woman who made the emergency call stopped and pounded on the front door to see if she could help, but was unable to get inside the home.

The Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.

While searching the home, volunteer firefighters discovered the body of the man.

An investigator with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said a loud explosion originated in the back of the home.

The cause of that explosion is still under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was at the scene investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators said there are no signs of foul play.

