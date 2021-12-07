Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project
FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
KWTX Sports Reporter Chris Williams had the best view in the house when Baylor's defense capped...
AP Photographer captures KWTX reporter’s jaw-dropping reaction to Baylor’s goal line stand

Latest News

Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
Bike shortage impacts Toys for Tots
Bike shortage impacts local Toys for Tots collection
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Baylor University
Baylor University says it will no longer require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
TEA Commissioner Morath visits Waco ISD
TEA Commissioner of Education visits Central Texas school with the goal of combatting ‘COVID slide’