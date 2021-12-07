Local student hit by car trying to catch school bus

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A representative for Killeen Independent School Districts reports a student from Timber Ridge Elementary was hit by a car this morning trying to catch the school bus.

Chief Communications Officer Taina Maya states the child was alert after the accident and taken to the hospital.

Killeen Police responded to the the accident on Greenlee Drive near Edgewood Drive and the school bus was not involved.

Killeen Police are conducting a full investigation but we can report KISD says the student was hit by someone’s “personal vehicle”.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.