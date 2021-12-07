Advertisement

TEA Commissioner of Education visits Central Texas school with the goal of combatting ‘COVID slide’

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Education Agency Commissioner of Education Mike Morath visited Kendrick Elementary in the Waco Independent School District on Tuesday during his tour of schools across the state in an effort to observe teachers and students, review their progress and witness, firsthand, the impacts of the pandemic.

”It has been a very difficult time in education,” Morath said, “The disruption has been pretty massive for our families, for our staff, for our students.”

He is working with districts in hopes of combatting “COVID slide,” which refers to the backslide in educational growth that has happened during the pandemic.

“We have been focusing on overcoming that COVID slide,” said Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon.

“Not just COVID slide, but low academic achievement in general. Opportunity Culture, revitalization of our libraries, a focus on effective literacy instruction are all things that are contributing to continuous improvement for our students.”

Dr. Kincannon says Waco ISD’s Opportunity Culture program includes mentoring for teachers to improve leadership.

The district also has added about $2 million in books throughout school libraries to improve literacy.

“Watching teachers work with the kids on reading rigorous material, engaging in a rigorous way,” Morath said.

“This is the way kids can draw connections between what they read and what’s out in the world. It really helps create a more literate society.”

Morath says the ability to foster educational growth while keeping our students safe has been and continues to be the mission. He says Waco is on the right track thanks to its school and district leaders.

“With that kind of commitment and creativity from leadership, you see continuous improvement, every opportunity to change practice to make lives better for students so we want to see more of that,” Morath said.

