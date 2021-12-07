Temperatures have bottomed out and we’re staring down record late-week heat!

It took almost a week for Central Texas to finally experience December-like weather, but we’re kicking off another warming trend today that’ll end late this week with potentially two days of near-record temperatures. Tuesday’s morning lows in the 30s and low 40s were the coldest of the year for some cities and towns west of I-35, but clearing morning skies will lead to a steady warm up today. We’re expecting lunch time temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 50s while late day highs should settle in the low-to-mid 60s. The coolest temperatures today should be along and east of I-35 but cities and towns near and west of Highway 281 could see highs in the upper 60s! South winds return this afternoon and while they won’t be too strong, they will help to boost temperatures over the coming days. Morning lows Wednesday will start out noticeably warmer in the low-to-mid 40s while afternoon highs should return into the low-to-mid 70s. Thursday’s record high of 82° will likely be tied and Friday’s record high of 80° should be easily eclipsed by a forecast high of 84°. Morning temperatures will be toasty too as we only dip into the upper 50s Thursday morning with Friday’s morning lows dropping into the mid-60s.

Another quick shot of seasonable air is on the way though as a cold front swings through the area early Saturday morning. Even though the front won’t get here Friday, we are expecting a few isolated showers to form in the afternoon and evening east of I-35. We’ll have another chance of rain early Saturday morning, likely before sunrise, as the cold front actually arrives. While there could be a halfway decent amount of rain, potentially as much as a quarter-inch east of I-35, rain chances are capped at 20% since rain should be fairly isolated-to-scattered. Saturday’s pre-dawn temperatures ahead of the front will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s but should tank into the 40s by 9 AM. Even with a gradual return of sunshine, gusty north winds Saturday morning as high as 35 MPH will keep late-day temperatures capped in the mid-50s. Winds go calm Saturday night and many spots, especially near and west of I-35, could fall to the freezing mark. We’re expecting a quick turn around with temperatures yet again. Thankfully, record heat isn’t expected, but we’ll warm back close to average in the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday before mid-60s return Monday. Mid-week temperatures next week will likely be in the low-to-mid 70s. When will our next cold front arrive after Saturday’s? Your guess is as good as ours!

