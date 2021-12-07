TSA PreCheck application center offered at Waco airport

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Traveling can be hectic, but the Waco Regional Airport is hoping to make that process easier.

This week, people can come in and make appointments to sign up for TSA PreCheck. When people are part of the program, they don’t have to remove their shoes, belts, light jackets, electronic or liquid items going through security.

Joel Martinez, director of aviation for the city of Waco, said the airport tries to offer the pop-up application center every few months. Otherwise, travelers have to sign up at a larger airport, like in Austin or Dallas.

Martinez said TSA PreCheck may be a good option for people who travel a lot, or someone who may have mobility issues and struggle getting through security. He added it can make going through security a more seamless process, and that’s why one Waco traveler was there to sign up.

“We’ve traveled before,” Kandyse Mason said. “I am traveling with a seven-year-old and a 14-month-old, and going through regular TSA lines, having to watch the baby and take everything out of my bags has been a hassle.”

Martinez said the center is popular every time it’s offered.

“We typically get anywhere from 250 to 320 people a week, so it’s pretty popular for what we have,” Martinez said. “Every appointment is booked and accounted for.”

TSA PreCheck costs $85 and it’s good for five years. Applicants must bring proof of identity and US citizenship. You can find more information and make an appointment here.

