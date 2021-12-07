Waco community honors lives lost 80 years ago in Pearl Harbor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco community gathered at the Doris Miller Memorial Tuesday to honor the lives lost 80 years ago at Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony began at 11:55 a.m. to reflect the moment the attack began, claiming the lives of more than 2,000 U.S. Personnel.

Among the crowd included the family members of Doris Miller, an African-American hero of World War II and a Waco native who was on one of the ships attacked.

“This ceremony speaks so deeply to so many people’s story and throughout history and where we have come as a nation,” Thomas Bledsoe, Miller’s great-nephew, said.

“To be able to see and do the ceremony, it touches my heart and definitely shows a lot of what Doris Miller’s story means. "

Miller assisted the mortally wounded captain and stepped up on the gun deck to fire at attacking planes, something black sailors were not trained to do during that time.

“Really his story stands out to me in saying step out of that box and take that chance,” Bledsoe said.

“By opening that door, it opens that door to so many opportunities for others as well as you as an individual.”

Following the attack at Pearl Harbor, during the battle of the Gilbert Islands, on November 24, 1943, Miller’s ship was torpedoed and sunk in the pacific ocean. Miller was killed.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.