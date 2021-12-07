Waco Police investigating after child riding bike struck by car
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Officers are investigating a collision that sent a 12-year-old child to the hospital in critical condition.
The collision happened near the 10000 Block of Orchid and Salam Way shortly after 4 p.m. on December 6.
Police say a driver was traveling west on Orchid and the 12-year-old was riding a bike south on Salam Way when the crash occurred.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
No further information was provided.
