Waco Police investigating after child riding bike struck by car

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Officers are investigating a collision that sent a 12-year-old child to the hospital in critical condition.

The collision happened near the 10000 Block of Orchid and Salam Way shortly after 4 p.m. on December 6.

Police say a driver was traveling west on Orchid and the 12-year-old was riding a bike south on Salam Way when the crash occurred.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

No further information was provided.

