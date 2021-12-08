Advertisement

$100K seized after K-9 officer at Dallas Love Field sniffs out bag

K-9 Ballentine sniffed out more than $100K inside a passenger's duffel bag.
K-9 Ballentine sniffed out more than $100K inside a passenger's duffel bag.(Dallas Police)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — High praise for a K-9 officer at Dallas Love Field Airport after more than $100,000 was found in a passenger’s luggage.

On December 2 the canine — named ‘Ballentine’ — alerted on an individual checked suitcase.

It turns out the bag, that belonged to 25-year-old woman from Chicago who was on a layover at the airport, contained blankets and two large bubble envelopes filled with $106,829 in cash.

The woman who owned the bag was not arrested, but the money was seized and police say it will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process.

K-9 Ballentine is part of the Dallas Love Field Interdiction squad, which is a unit of the Dallas Police Department’s narcotics division.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
TxDOT contractor says sign with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ message was hacked
FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas

Latest News

The signs were placed in the 7200 block of N River Crossing on November 14 on both sides of the...
TxDOT apologizes for mowing over signs meant to support China Spring football team
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
Police respond to active shooter situation at Killeen Mall; suspect’s status ‘unknown’
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking Texans for help identifying the...
GRAPHIC: Gunman in Houston shoots convenience store clerk point-blank in the face
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer