$100K seized after K-9 officer at Dallas Love Field sniffs out bag

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — High praise for a K-9 officer at Dallas Love Field Airport after more than $100,000 was found in a passenger’s luggage.

On December 2 the canine — named ‘Ballentine’ — alerted on an individual checked suitcase.

It turns out the bag, that belonged to 25-year-old woman from Chicago who was on a layover at the airport, contained blankets and two large bubble envelopes filled with $106,829 in cash.

The woman who owned the bag was not arrested, but the money was seized and police say it will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process.

K-9 Ballentine is part of the Dallas Love Field Interdiction squad, which is a unit of the Dallas Police Department’s narcotics division.

