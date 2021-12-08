Abbott holds commanding double-digit lead over O’Rourke in latest poll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a commanding double-digit lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke - 52 to 37 percent - in the latest Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Texas.

The latest poll for the November 8, 2022 gubernatorial election in Texas was released on December 8.

“15 points is more than your typical two touchdown deficit in football and an even bigger hole in the game of politics,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy, “That said, Texas is a big state with big issues and there’s a lot of time to play catchup.”

When it comes to favorability and personal traits, a slight majority of those polled, 52 percent, have a favorable opinion of Abbott while 42 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him. Only 36 percent of those polled had a favorable opinion of O’Rourke while 47 percent had an unfavorable opinion.

Abbott also holds big leads over O’Rourke when it comes to the issues important to voters.

Economy: 60 percent say Abbott, while 32 percent say O’Rourke;

Gun policy: 60 percent say Abbott, while 33 percent say O’Rourke;

Situation at the border: 58 percent say Abbott, while 35 percent say O’Rourke;

Pandemic: 54 percent say Abbott, while 39 percent say O’Rourke.

When those polled were asked to choose the most urgent issue facing Texas today, the Texas-Mexico border topped the list with 33 percent, followed by the economy at 11 percent, abortion at nine percent, COVID-19 at eight percent, and election laws at eight percent.

According to the poll, 53 percent of voters approve of the way Gov. Abbott is handling his job as governor.

