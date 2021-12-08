Advertisement

Abbott holds commanding double-digit lead over O’Rourke in latest poll

Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott...
Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right)(Associated Press Photos)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott holds a commanding double-digit lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke - 52 to 37 percent - in the latest Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Texas.

The latest poll for the November 8, 2022 gubernatorial election in Texas was released on December 8.

“15 points is more than your typical two touchdown deficit in football and an even bigger hole in the game of politics,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy, “That said, Texas is a big state with big issues and there’s a lot of time to play catchup.”

When it comes to favorability and personal traits, a slight majority of those polled, 52 percent, have a favorable opinion of Abbott while 42 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him. Only 36 percent of those polled had a favorable opinion of O’Rourke while 47 percent had an unfavorable opinion.

Abbott also holds big leads over O’Rourke when it comes to the issues important to voters.

  • Economy: 60 percent say Abbott, while 32 percent say O’Rourke;
  • Gun policy: 60 percent say Abbott, while 33 percent say O’Rourke;
  • Situation at the border: 58 percent say Abbott, while 35 percent say O’Rourke;
  • Pandemic: 54 percent say Abbott, while 39 percent say O’Rourke.

When those polled were asked to choose the most urgent issue facing Texas today, the Texas-Mexico border topped the list with 33 percent, followed by the economy at 11 percent, abortion at nine percent, COVID-19 at eight percent, and election laws at eight percent.

According to the poll, 53 percent of voters approve of the way Gov. Abbott is handling his job as governor.

Learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

Latest News

File Photo
Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling
File Graphic
Abortion access in Texas hangs in the balance as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, strikes his gavel as he opens the special...
Growing number of Texas Republicans want 4th special session to pass ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled to visit Killeen-Harker Heights area