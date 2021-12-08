Be Remarkable: ‘Divine’ woman uses faith, hope and charity to redirect the lives of many in community

MARLIN, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin, where a divine woman has used faith, hope, and charity to redirect the lives of so many in her community.

“We’re here to surprise you....you’re surprised aren’t you!?”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Shirley Piper was definitely taken aback - but this acknowledgment and celebration of her legacy were long overdue.

In 1992 she started on a mission to give back to the people of Marlin through a non-profit called Faith, Hope and Charity.

One of the primary focuses of Faith, Hope and Charity is to steer at-risk youth out of harm’s way.

“We just want to reach them before they fall into the hands of a law agency... we just want to make sure that the babies don’t see crime as a way out.”, Shirley Piper, Be Remarkable Winner

And to do that, Shirley has gone to any lengths.

Her daughter Annaya nominated her and told a story of how Shirley welcomed young kids, who needed a place to stay in her home, to live with their family.

Annaya lives in Seattle and couldn’t make the surprise - but Todnechia Mitchell, who once benefitted from Shirley’s Faith, Hope and Charity - in and out of the actual building - talked about her servant’s heart.

“She gives so much of herself, all of herself, and then she gives a little bit more.”, Todnechia Mitchell, Marlin Resident

But Shirley is quick to give credit to the residents of both Marlin and beyond, who she says have helped in the success of her non-profit. But most importantly to her she gives credit to God.

“When I say so many people have sewed (into the ministry) this is not my program, it’s God’s program.”, Shirley Piper

Besides keeping the youth of Marlin spiritually, emotionally, and physically fed, she also keeps them accountable.

“We teach our babies how to respect each other - then after respect, we learn that you are responsible for your actions - nobody else back that up - you can either do right or do wrong - God gives us choices - and what do we do with those choices - what do we do with gifts he has given us.”

For her amazing effort, Shirley certainly earned this week’s prize - gifted to her by Danny Daniel and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“As part of the Be Remarkable program - the law firm makes a donation - to your organization - this is a check to you - for $500 to help you out with those babies.”, Danny Daniel

