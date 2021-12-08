Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral arrangements are set for Dr. Scott McAninch, a beloved former emergency physician with the Baylor Scott & White in Temple, who died of lunch cancer Monday at the age of 45.

McAninch served as an emergency physician for BSW’s Memorial and McLane Children’s hospitals. He was also an Army National Guard veteran and doctor of more than 20 years in the area.

He leaves behind a wife and four teenaged children.

“He made a huge impact on this world that most people don’t do,” said Lauren McAninch, his wife.

Dr. McAninch was known and admired far beyond his work with patients.

“When you talk about his teaching of medical students and residents, I think that’s where he really stood out,” said Dominic Lucia, McLane’s chief medical officer and pediatric emergency physician.

For Dr. McAninch, there was always a lesson to give to others, even in times when they did not expect it.

“Whenever he proposed to me, at Starbucks, he gave me a long lecture about diamonds and where diamonds were made before he actually got down on his knee,” said Lauren McAninch.

After his lunch cancer diagnosis a year-and-a-half ago, McAninch stopped teaching residents at BSW. He then moved on to his children, who were homeschooled, and took over their classes.

“He did also turn 15-minute lessons into two-hour lessons,” said Addison McAninch, his daughter.

With only 45 years on earth, there is a hope the lessons he taught here can go a long way.

“He took the most of every opportunity to teach others, to love others and to make the world a better place,” said Lauren McAninch.

Funeral information for Dr. McAninch can be found here.

