Central Texas woman recounts terrifying ordeal at Killeen Mall during active shooter situation

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman shopping in the Killeen Mall during an active shooter situation Tuesday night spoke opened up about her terrifying ordeal.

Monica Silcott said she and her daughter were inside Dillard’s when they heard the sound of gunfire.

Then, a young woman ran through the building saying there was an active shooter.

Silcott and her daughter were able to run out of the building quickly.

Once she was safely hidden, she became concerned about where the shooter was and how to stay out of his way.

“We were back there kind of in disbelief, like, the fear is where is he? Not that it happened or not that we’re running,” said Monica Silcott.

