Advertisement

Central Texas woman recounts terrifying ordeal at Killeen Mall during active shooter situation

A still from a Facebook Live shows the scene of a mall shooting in Killeen on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
A still from a Facebook Live shows the scene of a mall shooting in Killeen on Tuesday, Dec. 8.(Monica Silcott)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman shopping in the Killeen Mall during an active shooter situation Tuesday night spoke opened up about her terrifying ordeal.

Monica Silcott said she and her daughter were inside Dillard’s when they heard the sound of gunfire.

Then, a young woman ran through the building saying there was an active shooter.

Silcott and her daughter were able to run out of the building quickly.

Once she was safely hidden, she became concerned about where the shooter was and how to stay out of his way.

“We were back there kind of in disbelief, like, the fear is where is he? Not that it happened or not that we’re running,” said Monica Silcott.

Tune in to News 10 at 6 to watch Silcott’s story.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

Latest News

Harker Heights High School. (KSID photo)
Harker Heights HS resumes normal operations after brief ‘secure hold’
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer
This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin, where a divine woman has used faith, hope,...
Be Remarkable: Woman uses faith, hope and charity to redirect the lives of many in community
Houston man shoots clerk in the face
Suspect shoots Houston store clerk in the face