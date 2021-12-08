Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An affidavit said an argument over infidelity between the man accused of killing Officer Richard Lee Houston II and his wife and daughter led to the fatal shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jaime Jaramillo’s wife, Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, and daughter Yalziry confronted him after they caught him in a car with another woman who they believed he was having an affair with.

Jaramillo, 37, allegedly shot Houston outside an Albertsons at Belt Line and Cartwright roads on Dec. 3. Jaramillo then shot himself in the head.

The woman Vazques Bences had accused of carrying on an affair with Jaramillo told police that she was unable to leave the parking lot because the two women had blocked her in and were hitting her car and keying it while recording the interaction, the affidavit says.

She also told detectives that Vasquez Bences hit her car window repeatedly while yelling, “Get out! I am going to kill you!”

The woman told investigators that she then called police, according to the affidavit.

Houston responded to the call and arrived at the Albertsons parking lot a short time later.

Footage from Houston’s bodycam and in-car camera show Vazques Bences picking up a gun and walking over to the woman’s car, according to the affidavit.

Vazques Bences was therefore arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She’s currently at the Dallas County jail.

Jaramillo faces one count of capital murder of a peace officer.

