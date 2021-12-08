Harker Heights HS resumes normal operations after brief ‘secure hold’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights High School has resumed normal operations after police activity near campus forced it to operate under a “secure hold” earlier Wednesday.

“The secure hold has been lifted and police said Harker Heights High School can return to normal activity,” said said Killeen ISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their quick response and continued communication. All students and staff are safe and the learning day will continue.”

KWTX asked the Harker Heights Police Department for information regarding the police activity near the high school.

“We had a report of a shooting in the vicinity of the high school that cause the High School to lock down. Our officer went out and did not find any evidence of any shooting. Everything is now clear,” police said.

At the time the secure hold was in place, Maya said students were not being allowed to move throughout the building and the school was not allowing visitors inside.

