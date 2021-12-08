Advertisement

Plumber who found money in Osteen church gets $20,000 reward

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas plumber is getting a big reward after turning in a stash of cash he found hidden in the walls of Joel Osteen’s megachurch.

Seven years after $600,000 in cash and checks went missing from a safe at Lakewood Church in Houston, a plumber found hundreds of envelopes with some of that money in the walls while he repaired a toilet Nov. 10.

Most of the story remains a mystery, even after the plumber, only identified as Justin, called into “The Morning Bullpen,” a local radio show.

“I was doing some plumbing work at the Lakewood Church, and I discovered their money in the wall that was stolen back in 2014,” said Justin in the call.

Police say Justin’s story checked out. They have since linked the money he found to the unsolved heist.

At the time of the theft, the church donated $20,000 to Crime Stoppers to try to solve the crime. The organization decided Tuesday to gift the money to Justin, an unusual move but one that Lakewood supports.

“Lakewood Church made a $20,000 charitable donation to Crime Stoppers of Houston to help solve this case and support them for all they do for the community. We are appreciative of the plumber, and we hope he pays the gift forward,” said the church in a statement.

After the money was found, the church says it contacted the insurance company, and “the matter is now resolved.”

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright remained in the Limestone County Jail Sunday on multiple charges.
Man, woman arrested after police chase through Central Texas
Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
TxDOT contractor says sign with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ message was hacked
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas
FILE GRAPHIC
Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river

Latest News

Police linked the money the plumber found to an unsolved 2014 heist of $600,000 from the church.
Plumber rewarded after finding money in Houston church's walls
Houston man shoots clerk in the face
Suspect shoots Houston store clerk in the face
Killeen Mall customers during active shooting
Killeen Active Shooter Situation footage from Pro Image Sports
tsa precheck sign up
TSA PreCheck application center offered at Waco airport