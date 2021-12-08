Police respond to active shooter situation at Killeen Mall; suspect’s status ‘unknown’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police officers on Tuesday swarmed the Killeen Mall to respond to an active shooter situation that left one person wounded and led to the evacuation of store employees and customers and a “shelter in place” order for those who remained inside the mall.

The status of the suspect late Tuesday was “unknown,” according to police. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” about six feet tall. The suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

The incident at the mall located at located at 2100 S W S Young Drive was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police originally said the incident was a “disturbance,” then upgraded the situation to “active shooter,” before saying the situation was no longer active a few minutes later.

“We do have one injured and the victim has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries,” police said, “We continue to evacuate the mall and we ask the community to stay clear from the area.”

Kimble said store employees were still sheltering in place late Tuesday night. When asked if the shooting was a targeted or random incident, Kimble said he could not answer because the investigation was in its early stages.

At the time the “disturbance” was first reported, Killeen Police tweeted, “Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time. Again, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE KILLEEN MALL.”

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.