Record high temperatures in jeopardy Thursday & Friday

The cooler weather has been a nice taste of what December should feel like in Central Texas, but we are going to be saying goodbye to that for the next few days. We’ve started a warm-up that will take us through the rest of the week and challenge some record high temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Definitely don’t need the coats for the end of the week but I wouldn’t put them too far out of reach... we do have another strong cold front that will bring the cold back to Central Texas for the weekend.

Thursday we are forecasting a high of 81 degrees, just 1 degree shy than the daily record of 82 (set in 2019). For Friday, we are forecasting a high of 84 degrees, which would break the daily record of 80 (set in 1938). If we break-records or not, it’s still a big warm up on the way for those two days. Warm-weather lovers rejoice and get outside while you can, because the chill is back for the weekend.

Why are we getting so warm? There are two factors at play here. We have a decently strong & steady southwesterly wind and the West Texas dryline moving our way. When you put those two things together, it brings in relatively low humidity and warmer winds off the mountains of Mexico. Throw in some sunshine and temperatures are able to climb quickly – giving us a big warm up!

Our next cold front comes in after midnight and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. Isolated light rain is possible in some areas as the front moves through, mainly east, but even lucky enough to get rain won’t see much. Temperature-wise, we are back to a seasonable chill both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and the low 60s for Sunday.

PREP FOR THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be windy and cold. Any holiday decorations or patio ornaments will want to be securely fastened or put away Friday before our cold front. Thankfully winds relax a bit for Sunday. We are also expecting freezing temperatures in Central Texas overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, so plan accordingly for plants, pets, & pipes.

Next week we see the return of warmer temperatures with morning temperatures nowhere near freezing, in the 50s and 60s, & highs returning to the 70s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.