Seasonable weekend weather coming, but record heat arrives first

Our high temperature forecast has dipped a bit on Thursday meaning we may only have one day of record high temperatures, that day being Friday, but it’ll still be hot regardless of how many records fall! Tuesday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s will be hotter today for most of us. Patchy fog may form near and especially east of I-35 and could be around through mid-morning. We could also see a thick layer of clouds develop near and north of a line from Meridian through Waco and toward Marlin. IF this cloud deck forms and hangs around through mid-morning, it should keep late-day high temperatures cooler in the mid-to-upper 60s. Where sunshine is expected, generally west of I-35 and along and south of Highway 190/I-14, highs will likely reach the low-to-mid 70s. Of course, if the layer of clouds doesn’t form this morning, we’ll all see low-to-mid 70s. Overnight temperatures should dip into the mid-50s around midnight, but a push of warmer and more humid air arrives overnight from the south. We’ll likely warm up tonight with sunrise temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

With morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine, highs Thursday should reach the upper 70s and low 80s. The record of 82° will be challenged, but our current high temperature forecast falls a degree short at 81°. Warm and humid air should prevent temperatures from dipping below the mid-60s Thursday night into Friday morning and afternoon sunshine should boost us well past the record high of 80°. We’re forecasting a high of 84° but some spots west of I-35 could potentially warm to as high as 86°. Thankfully, a strong cold front will usher in seasonable weather this weekend. Outside of a stray shower mainly east of I-35 Friday afternoon until Saturday morning when the front passes through, we’re not expecting precipitation with this front. Temperatures should tumble quickly behind the front and likely settle in the mid-40s mid-morning Saturday. Sunshine may be slow to return Saturday afternoon so late-day temperatures may only be able to claw back into the mid-50s. Clearing skies Saturday night should drop us to freezing Sunday morning but we’ll get back into the low 60s Sunday afternoon. Highs will warm back into the mid-60s Monday and then in the mid-70s next Tuesday through Friday. We may see a few isolated showers next Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but those chances are capped at 20%. We may see a cold front arrive next Friday and that could drop our temperatures a bit next weekend, but that front may not bring a ton of cooler air and it may not even arrive. If next Friday’s front doesn’t get here, there’s a strong likelihood our next cold front may not arrive until the middle of the following week.

