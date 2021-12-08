Temperatures have rebound, getting warmer each day

The chill remains in the air tonight with lows dipping into the 40s. There will be a few high clouds, but overall it’s a quiet night in Central Texas. There might be an area of patchy fog here or there in the morning with the return of a south wind and some moisture back in the air, so you may want to tack on a few extra minutes for that morning commute in case of a slow down. The sun comes out tomorrow and we see temperatures jump back into the 70s! A gorgeous mid-week day will be in store!

By Thursday and Friday we move even higher on the temperature scale into the 80s, well above normal, and that gives us two days of possible record-breaking or at least record-matching warmth. However, our next cold front will then push through Friday night into Saturday morning. Just like the front we had to start the week, this front will bring another quick drop in temperatures and a slight chance for rain. Best chances for rain will be along and east of I-35 and if we do see spots of rain, severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be dropping behind the front into the 40s and 50s on Saturday. For Saturday afternoon, we do expect some sunshine that will keep temperatures in the mid 50s for a short-period of time. If you like December-feeling weather enjoy the weekend! We are back into the 70s next week.

