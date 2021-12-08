TxDOT apologizes for mowing over signs meant to support China Spring football team

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation reportedly apologized to parents and students after its crew mowed over signs meant to show support for the China Spring Football Team.

The signs were placed in the 7200 block of N River Crossing on November 14 on both sides of the road, and in front of the high school and middle school.

The morning of December 7, a parent driving by the school witnessed a TxDOT crew mowing over the signs and called the high school.

“We were all astounded to find out that all of the signs have been mowed over. I couldn’t believe that every single sign had been knocked over. It did not seem like a mistake to me,” said Tiffany Willett.

Willet shared a statement sent to parents by the school district’s athletic director.

“It has come to our attention that TXDOT ran heavy equipment over the football player signs in front of the High School. They have contacted us and apologized for the action,” the AD said.

“They were even willing to repair any of the signs. We are not going to ask them to repair the signs. When Cougars get knocked down, we do not need any help getting back up.”

The athletic director asked parents to get together to fix the signs.

KWTX reached out to TxDOT and a spokesperson for the state agency said crews performing routine maintenance work in China Spring Tuesday morning encountered some signs placed within the state’s right of way.

“TxDOT’s Waco area office is in communication with China Spring Independent School District about the relocation of these signs,” the spokesperson said.

