Advertisement

World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.(MariMed Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
TxDOT contractor says sign with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ message was hacked

Latest News

This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Opening statements begin at Minnesota officer’s trial over Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4,...
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown during his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden via...
Putin: Russia will submit security proposals to US in a week
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Prosecutor: ‘Overwhelming’ evidence Smollett faked attack