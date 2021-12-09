10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: December 11 - December 12 (2021)

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The 58th Annual Killeen Christmas Parade will make it’s merry way through historic downtown Killeen this Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade starts on Ave D and 2nd Street. This event is free!

The Downtown Temple Holiday Market and Food Truck Frenzy takes place on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free, special farmers will host local vendors with produce, home goods, and more. Take some time to explore local businesses and vendors as you do some last minute Christmas shopping!

Santa Claus makes a visit for Winter Wonderland at Wilson Park Recreation Center in Temple. There will be cookies, hot cocoa, gifts, and pictures during this special family event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. This event is free, just register before you go by calling (254) 298-5740.

Team-work to find hidden candy canes and special treats along the Family Candy Cane Hunt in Temple this Saturday. Enjoy a nature walk along Pepper Creek Trail. Participants will meet at Pepper Creek parking lot behind Scott & White facilities off Kegley Road. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 254-298-5690 or register here: https://bit.ly/3xe4hVG

This will get you in the holiday spirit! The Historic Preservation League of Temple (HPLT) will be getting together for a Christmas hayride and caroling event on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. This festive experience will provide special memories for children and the young at heart that will never be forgotten when they think of Christmas as they go around the Historic District of Temple.

It’s all about our First Responders this Saturday at noon in Nolanville. There will be a First Responder’s Parade to celebrate the men and women who work so hard to keep our communities a safe place to live. This year’s honored field are those in Medical Community, but as with every year, we will be celebrating all departments of First Responder’s. Line up for the parade will begin at 11am on Avenue G in Nolanville.

In Troy, the 5th Annual Holiday Extravaganza will be this Saturday with doors opening at 9 a.m. at the Troy Community Center on Main Street. There will be gifts, crafts, treats, and more. Toy donations will be accepted for Troy Blue Santa, which provides gifts to families in need this holiday season.

The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection in Copperas Cove presents a holiday, classical ballet with a Lone Star twist, The Texas Nutcracker Ballet. Shows on both Saturday and Sunday; Saturday’s show starts at 7 p.m. and see the show at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Journey with Clara to the Land of the Snow and into the Lone Star version of Sugar Plum Fairy Land where you will be entertained and delighted by many Texas favorites, including Yellow Roses, Texas Oil, and the Rattlesnake.

McGregor Movement’s annual Christmas Parade and cookies with Santa is this Saturday evening! Starting at 6 p.m., this free, nighttime Christmas parade goes down Main Street, followed by cookies and juice with Santa at Legacy Park. There will also be hot coco to keep ya warm!

Bring your wish lists and your cameras—Santa’s back at the Magnolia Silos in Waco this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Meet him by the fireplace on the Magnolia Press patio – this event is free but you will want to register for your time with Santa. Register here: https://www.universe.com/events/santa-at-the-silos-tickets-5PFRJX

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

