Business as usual at Killeen Mall day after active shooter situation

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Mall opened for normal operation Wednesday following a shooting Tuesday night that sent a person to the hospital.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. and were expected to close at 8 p.m., according to management.

The shooting at the mall located at 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive was reported at about 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. In a phone interview with KWTX, management referred to the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

General Manager Denise Desse declined to comment on whether the mall was adding additional security in the wake of the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family. We want to commend the swift actions of Killeen PD during the incident, but because it is an active investigation, we cannot provide further comments,” she said.

KWTX was not permitted to bring cameras inside the mall, but witnessed multiple officers inside the mall Wednesday, particularly, in and around the Finish Line store.

A man in a hazmat type suit was also seen inside, and paper was placed in the windows blocking the public’s view into the store.

Parking lots were busy and dozens of shoppers still made their way inside despite Tuesday’s incident.

Police on Wednesday said a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the mall and walked into one of the businesses.

He then approached the counter and discharged a black handgun, wounding another man, police said.

The suspect fled on foot. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, where he is currently in stable condition, police said.

According to Killeen Police, the suspect is described as a “medium-build white male last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask and gloves, and dark-color clothing.”

Police released this surveillance image of the suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall. (Photo obtained by Eric Franklin)

