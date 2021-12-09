Community mourns loss of Caldwell ISD coach who “took the time to make kids feel important”

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Caldwell ISD who wasn’t impacted by Coach Ryan Hooper.

The teacher and high school junior varsity basketball coach was killed in a car accident on Friday. He was 29 years old. The school district says his influence on the lives of others will never be forgotten.

Talk with anyone who knew Coach Hooper and they’ll tell you positivity was part of who he was. It was seemingly all he ever knew, and that positive energy of his was so infectious, it touched just about everyone he came in contact with, whether it be in the classroom or on the basketball court.

“He was caring. It didn’t matter what kind of mood he was in, if you were feeling some type of way, he would pretty much take care of you,” Caldwell Junior High Basketball Coach Devin Morris said. “The way he lit up a room when he walked in, and his passion for everything he did is what I’m taking from him and want to carry it on into these kids.”

“He taught these kids what love was, and he loved big, and they knew that,” Kory Toney, another Caldwell Junior High Basketball Coach who had a close relationship with Hooper, said. “There was no doubt that the kids were number one with Coach Hooper.”

Toney says Coach Hooper was always the life of the party, and that he always brought energy from the moment early morning practices started all the way through the afternoon’s classes to when the last kid left for the day.

“He’d spark the room,” Toney said. “All the parents were so excited for their kids to be in his classes because of his personality. They could immediately tell how he was going to impact the kids, and he did leave a huge impact on all of us.”

Caldwell Junior High Principal Shaunna Savage says it was that connection with kids that made Coach Hooper special. It was that coupled with the fact that he truly loved what he did for a living, Savage says, that gave Hooper the ability to have such a major impact on the children he taught and mentored.

“My kids loved him because he was positive. He was supportive, and he took the time to make kids feel important,” Savage said. “He made them feel special. He let them know that even if you mess up, it’s okay. Correct it and move on.”

Caldwell ISD Athletic Director Boone Patterson says Hooper was exactly the kind of person other coaches look for in a young person in the profession. Patterson says he got into it for the right reasons, which was to directly impact the lives of young men and women.

“He had a very unique ability to relate to everybody. He was very empathetic in the way he could talk to somebody,” Patterson said. “Coach Hooper could find time for anybody, no matter what the size of the problem was. Whether it was a big issue or even the tiniest issue, to him it was important. If we all have a little piece of Coach Hooper, we’ll all be better for it.”

Coach Hooper was an impact teacher at the junior high school. Character building was part of his curriculum. While he also coached football and track, Hooper’s primary coaching role was head coach of the junior varsity white basketball team at Caldwell High School, and his impression on his players was both serious and lighthearted.

“I think I miss his shoes the most,” Braide Nelson, who is a forward on Hooper’s team, said. “Every day, he came to practice wearing some kind of new Jordans or Nikes. It was hilarious.”

“He was a man of encouragement,” the team’s manager Tyler Elkins said. “No matter what you did, if you got down, he’d help encourage you up and reach a higher capability.”

Coach Hooper’s number was 41 when he was a basketball player. On Monday, both the 7th and 8th grade junior high A teams played a game against Florence. The final score in both those games added up to 41. The 7th grade game was 22-19, while the 8th grade game was 41-0.

Coach Hooper’s funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church in Denton. It will be streamed live on Facebook, and administration at the junior high school says students will have the opportunity to watch it at school with parent permission.

