End of Watch: Waco Police Department mourning death of retired K9 officer Kempi

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of K9 officer Kempi, recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Kempi, who had been retired for a year, passed away on November 18, 2021 from medical complications. A private funeral will be held for him on December 16, 2021.

Born in the Netherlands, Kempi started serving as a personal protection dog when he was brought to the United States.

During his service, Kempi and his owner were in a helicopter crash. Unfortunately, his owner did not survive and so the family felt it was best to return Kempi to the kennel where he was found.

Due to Kempi’s personality and previous service, the kennel felt Kempi would make a great police dog.

As a result, Kempi began his work with the Waco Police Department in March of 2014 and was certified as a dual-purpose canine.

“Kempi quickly proved that he was a tremendous asset to the Waco Police Department, specializing in narcotics detention and patrol,” police said.

From March 2014 to November 2020 Kempi was responsible for 112 apprehensions, 244 narcotics sniffs, and assisting in the following seizures:

· 6,310 grams of marijuana

· 4,676.96 grams of cocaine

· 45.31 grams of heroin

· 5,589.11 grams of methamphetamine

· 353.27 grams of ecstasy

· 1,130.86 grams of misc. narcotics/pills

· $36,147 in US currency

· 89 Building Searches for suspects

· 48 Area Searches for suspects

· 28 Article Searches for evidence

· 69 Tracks for suspects

· 766 Misc. and warrant deployments

· Responded to 1,428 calls for service

· Participated in 863 hours of training

“K9s are just as valued as officers at the Waco Police Department and loved by not only those at WPD but in the community as well,” the police department said, “This is a hard loss for all and K9 Kempi will truly be missed.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.