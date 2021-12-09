Advertisement

‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help

Killeen Mall Shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In the midst of the chaos Tuesday as shots rang out inside the Killeen Mall, one man said instincts kicked in and he sprang into action to help the shooting victim.

Dolce Vita Manager Angel Gonzalez said he was working with a customer and their young daughter when he heard the gunshots.

“As soon as I heard the shots fired, I kind of just reacted and brought them to the back area, told them to stay back here and to go upstairs,” Gonzalez said.

“The first thing I actually thought about was the little girl because when I heard the shots, it sounded as if it was in my store. Me having a 12-year-old daughter, immediately, the little girl came into my head and to get her to safety.”

He says he then went to close the gate of the store, pulling others walking around the mall inside.

“I saw two gentlemen walking by that I presume didn’t know what was going on and I tell them to get inside,” Martinez said.

But his heroic efforts were not finished yet.

“I could hear the gentleman at Finish Line, the employee, screaming for help,” Gonzalez said.

He says he left his store and found a man with gunshot wounds.

“He stated that he had gotten shot, that he didn’t want to die,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says he acted off of instinct and went to find officials.

“If I was the gentleman that was there that had gotten shot, I wouldn’t want to be there by myself, definitely would want someone to get help, at least know someone was trying to get help,” Gonzalez said.

“I just felt it was something I had to do.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

Latest News

(Photo by Alex Cano)
Killeen: Local residents & shop owners concerned after mall shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting team coverage
Team Coverage: Aftermath of shooting at Killeen Mall
Active shooter training
Security expert provides advice on surviving active shooter situation following Killeen Mall shooting
The Killeen Mall on Wednesday, December 8, 2022, a day after a gunman wounded a person inside a...
Business as usual at Killeen Mall day after active shooter situation