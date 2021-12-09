‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In the midst of the chaos Tuesday as shots rang out inside the Killeen Mall, one man said instincts kicked in and he sprang into action to help the shooting victim.

Dolce Vita Manager Angel Gonzalez said he was working with a customer and their young daughter when he heard the gunshots.

“As soon as I heard the shots fired, I kind of just reacted and brought them to the back area, told them to stay back here and to go upstairs,” Gonzalez said.

“The first thing I actually thought about was the little girl because when I heard the shots, it sounded as if it was in my store. Me having a 12-year-old daughter, immediately, the little girl came into my head and to get her to safety.”

He says he then went to close the gate of the store, pulling others walking around the mall inside.

“I saw two gentlemen walking by that I presume didn’t know what was going on and I tell them to get inside,” Martinez said.

But his heroic efforts were not finished yet.

“I could hear the gentleman at Finish Line, the employee, screaming for help,” Gonzalez said.

He says he left his store and found a man with gunshot wounds.

“He stated that he had gotten shot, that he didn’t want to die,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says he acted off of instinct and went to find officials.

“If I was the gentleman that was there that had gotten shot, I wouldn’t want to be there by myself, definitely would want someone to get help, at least know someone was trying to get help,” Gonzalez said.

“I just felt it was something I had to do.”

