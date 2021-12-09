Leon County residents make special Christmas delivery to Fort Hood soldiers

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Leon County officials and residents made a more than two-hour trip from Centerville to Fort Hood Tuesday morning to deliver more than a thousand toys for the children of 1st Cavalry Division Artillery soldiers.

Leon County residents have donated toys for the past 12 years in a row in an effort to build stronger community relationships with Fort hood and helping make some family wishes come true.

“It started off as an adoptive unit a long time ago,” said Leon County Judge Byron Ryder.

“We kept our dedication, I guess you might say, to the first team, first cav here, and it just built, built, built up over time,” Ryder said, “They protect us every day and we appreciate it. We do, we appreciate it. And that’s why we do this.”

The toy drives and donations brought in items like bikes for various ages, remote control cars and trucks, sporting equipment, and dolls.

“We care about our soldiers, our families, our partners in the broader Fort Hood community ad this can take a little bit of a load off them if they’re maybe having some financial trouble,” said MAJ Geoffrey Hertenstein 1st Cavalry Division Artillery’s executive officer.

The toys collected will evenly be distributed to the units within the 1st Cavalry Division during each unit’s Christmas party.

