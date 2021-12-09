Advertisement

Leon County residents make special Christmas delivery to Fort Hood soldiers

Leon County makes a special delivery of hundreds of toys for Fort Hood Soldiers.
Leon County makes a special delivery of hundreds of toys for Fort Hood Soldiers.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Leon County officials and residents made a more than two-hour trip from Centerville to Fort Hood Tuesday morning to deliver more than a thousand toys for the children of 1st Cavalry Division Artillery soldiers.

Leon County residents have donated toys for the past 12 years in a row in an effort to build stronger community relationships with Fort hood and helping make some family wishes come true.

“It started off as an adoptive unit a long time ago,” said Leon County Judge Byron Ryder.

“We kept our dedication, I guess you might say, to the first team, first cav here, and it just built, built, built up over time,” Ryder said, “They protect us every day and we appreciate it. We do, we appreciate it. And that’s why we do this.”

The toy drives and donations brought in items like bikes for various ages, remote control cars and trucks, sporting equipment, and dolls.

“We care about our soldiers, our families, our partners in the broader Fort Hood community ad this can take a little bit of a load off them if they’re maybe having some financial trouble,” said MAJ Geoffrey Hertenstein 1st Cavalry Division Artillery’s executive officer.

The toys collected will evenly be distributed to the units within the 1st Cavalry Division during each unit’s Christmas party.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
File photo of KISD bus
Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

Latest News

Adult Daycare Center wants to help those with special needs.
Killeen business creates community for adults with special needs
Soldiers on Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving early with a little competition.
Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving with holiday meal competition
The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on post at Fort Hood, Texas.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to begin offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccine
The Killeen Food Care Center is hoping to raise $50,000 during Food for Families.
Killeen: Pantry hoping to raise $50,000 during Food for Families