Security expert provides advice on surviving active shooter situation following Killeen Mall shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas security company is providing advice on how people can survive active shooter situations in the wake of a shooting at the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.

Police on Wednesday said a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the mall and walked into one of the businesses. He then approached the counter and discharged a black handgun, wounding another man, police said.

The suspect fled on foot. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, where he is currently in stable condition, police said.

Jose Vasquez, a security officer at American Paratus Security Agency, said protecting one self in an active shooter situation begins with being aware of your surrounding before any shots are even fired.

“If you see somebody wearing a beanie along with their mask and gloves, you know something is wrong,” Vasquez said.

If you hear something that sounds like gunfire, Vasquez says, you should avoid the situation by running away as fast as you can. If it’s not safe to run away, he says you should deny access to the shooter by hiding in a fitting room, behind the cash register, or elsewhere, and barricade yourself until you hear police announce themselves.

While you are hiding, you should remember to silence your phone so it doesn’t make noise to let the shooter know where you are. If you do come in contact with a shooter, you should defend yourself fiercely.

“You’re going to have to fight,” Vasquez said. “Gouge their eyes, kick them in the feet, hit them in the groin or something,” he said.

Experts say defending oneself is often the most difficult part for the average, everyday person. They say a person defending themselves must commit to the action they are taking.

“So if I’m coming at you, you block, quickly go for the face, do a palm hill strike, and you knee them in the groin really hard. Fight crazy for your life,” Vasquez said.

Security officers do stress you should not try to grab a gun out of a shooter’s hand. They say you may cause an accidental shooting. They say the best thing is to direct the gun away from you by hitting it away.

