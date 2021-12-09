Advertisement

Lufkin police: Suspect kidnapped girlfriend, 8-year-old boy

Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.(Lufkin police)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is preparing to request a statewide AMBER ALERT for a missing, endangered mother and son kidnapped by the mother’s boyfriend this morning. The kidnapping followed an incident in which the boyfriend, James Earl Cruse, 35, of Lufkin, critically injured the mother’s 17-year-old son.

The mother is identified as Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and the child is Jordan Davis, 8, both of Lufkin. We do not have height and weight of the mother and child or their clothing description at this time.

Cruse is believed to be in the Dallas/Fort Worth - possibly south Dallas - in a black 2017 Buick Regal PGH-5154.

Cruse is described as a black male, 5′9, 189 pounds, black hair and brown eyes with neck tattoos.

Cruse is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot the vehicle, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

That is all the information we have to share at this time.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas

Latest News

Killeen Mall store manager
Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
Neighbors and business owners are concerned for their safety after the Killeen mall shooting...
Killeen: Local residents & shop owners concerned after mall shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting
‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
(Photo by Alex Cano)
Killeen: Local residents & shop owners concerned after mall shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting team coverage
Team Coverage: Aftermath of shooting at Killeen Mall