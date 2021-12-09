Lufkin police: Suspect kidnapped girlfriend, 8-year-old boy

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is preparing to request a statewide AMBER ALERT for a missing, endangered mother and son kidnapped by the mother’s boyfriend this morning. The kidnapping followed an incident in which the boyfriend, James Earl Cruse, 35, of Lufkin, critically injured the mother’s 17-year-old son.

The mother is identified as Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and the child is Jordan Davis, 8, both of Lufkin. We do not have height and weight of the mother and child or their clothing description at this time.

Cruse is believed to be in the Dallas/Fort Worth - possibly south Dallas - in a black 2017 Buick Regal PGH-5154.

Cruse is described as a black male, 5′9, 189 pounds, black hair and brown eyes with neck tattoos.

Cruse is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot the vehicle, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

That is all the information we have to share at this time.