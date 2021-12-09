New show combines theater with circus performers, set in Alcatraz

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prison and a circus—probably not something that people would think of in the same sentence, but a new show in Waco is bringing the two together.

Cirque Alcatraz is an all-new performance from Cirque Italia, and it’s stopping in Waco for its last show of the year.

While the show is rated R, the circus said it offers something different than traditional performances.

Comedians Ryan Combs and Steve Copeland said Cirque Alcatraz is more than just a circus—it’s an entire experience.

“From the moment you pull up here, you see the big prison gates and you walk through this portal into another world,” Combs said. “It’s a prison unlike any other, where the guards are dangerous but they’re also incredibly talented, and you become part of the show.

Copeland and Combs said they wanted to create a show for adults, and this show has everything from singing, to dancing, to acrobatic acts.

The performances are combined with the story of two men who think they were wrongfully convicted and are serving their time in Alcatraz.

“It’s a show that touches on every emotion, and that’s really important to us,” Copeland said. “We want people to come out and have a live, entertainment experience and go home happy. There really is something for everyone here,” Combs added.

Since the show is rated R, children under 13 are not allowed. Children ages 13 to 17 must come with a parent or guardian. Cirque Alcatraz is putting on four shows—on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The show is located at 6611 N I-35 Frontage Road in Lacy-Lakeview. You can find more information about other show times and purchase tickets on the Cirque Alcatraz website.

